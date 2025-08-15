Game Preview: Titans Travel To Atlanta For Preseason Game

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (0-1) are scheduled to spend the week in Atlanta for a pair of joint practices and a preseason game with the Falcons (0-1). Kickoff for the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (capacity 72,000) is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. CDT on Friday, Aug. 15.

Before they square off Friday night, the two clubs will engage in a pair of joint practices at IBM Performance Field (4400 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Ga.) on Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Wednesday, Aug. 13. Each practice session will begin at 10 a.m. EDT and last approximately two hours.

This is the second leg of a Titans road trip that began last week with a trip to Tampa Bay. The Titans and Buccaneers shared the practice field on Thursday prior to their game on Saturday. Following that contest, the Titans flew directly to Atlanta. They will return to Nashville following Friday night’s game after nine total nights away from home.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.

During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, analyst Dave McGinnis, executive producer Rhett Bryan, gameday host Lucas Panzica, and sideline reporters Amie Wells and Will Boling.

WARD MAKES DEBUT IN PRESEASON OPENER

At Raymond James Stadium last week, Titans rookie quarterback Cameron Ward made his preseason debut. The first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft started against the Buccaneers and played the first two offensive series, completing five of eight passes for a team-high 67 yards and an 89.1 passer rating. An 11-play, 65-yard touchdown drive included five completions on six passing attempts by Ward, including a 27-yard strike to wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Two of Ward’s completions converted third downs.

Ridley caught three total passes for a team-high 50 yards, while starting running back Tony Pollard scored the Titans’ lone touchdown on a one-yard run. The Buccaneers kept the Titans off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game and won 29-7.

All three Titans quarterbacks saw action. Once Ward exited, veteran Brandon Allen finished the second quarter and took snaps through most of the third quarter. Tim Boyle finished the game as the third quarterback.

On defense, several regular starters opened the game and played one series. Undrafted rookie cornerback Davion Ross created the defense’s lone takeaway, forcing a fumble and recovering the ball in the third quarter.

THE FALCONS

The Falcons went 8-9 and finished second in the NFC South in 2024, their first full season under head coach Raheem Morris. He was Tampa Bay’s head coach from 2009 to 2011 and also served as Atlanta’s interim head coach for 11 games in 2020.

Morris’ team hosted the Detroit Lions last week to open the preseason and fell by a final score of 17-10. Neither second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was born in Cookeville, Tenn., nor four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins played against the Lions. Easton Stick got the starting nod and thew for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

