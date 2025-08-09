Game Preview: Titans Begin Preseason at Tampa Bay

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans (0-0) travel to Tampa Bay this week to launch their preseason schedule against the Buccaneers (0-0). Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium (capacity 65,844) is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Aug. 9.

Two days prior to the game, the Titans and Buccaneers will engage in a joint practice at AdventHealth Training Center (One Buccaneer Place). The session will last from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7 and will mark the fourth time the clubs have practiced against each other in an eight-year span. The Titans traveled to Tampa Bay for joint practices in 2021 and hosted the Buccaneers for practices in 2018 and 2022.

THE BROADCAST

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines.

During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with play-by-play announcer Taylor Zarzour, analyst Dave McGinnis, executive producer Rhett Bryan, gameday host Lucas Panzica, and sideline reporters Amie Wells and Will Boling.

CALLAHAN IN SECOND PRESEASON AS HEAD COACH

Head coach Brian Callahan is entering his second campaign in Tennessee. He was hired as the 20th head coach in franchise history in 2024 after serving five seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. Callahan’s staff includes returning coordinators Dennard Wilson (defense) and Nick Holz (offense), as well as new special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Early in the 2025 offseason, the Titans hired Mike Borgonzi as the 15th general manager in franchise history. Borgonzi spent the past 16 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, most recently in the role of assistant general manager. During his time in Kansas City, he contributed to 12 playoff seasons, 10 AFC West titles (2010, 2016-24) and three Super Bowl victories (2019, 2022-23).

With Borgonzi’s first pick as general manager, the Titans selected quarterback Cameron Ward with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward became the first No. 1 overall pick for the franchise since running back Earl Campbell in 1978. In five total college seasons at Incarnate Word (2020-21), Washington State (2022-23) and Miami (2024), Ward passed for 18,184 total yards and set an NCAA Division I (FBS/FCS) record with 158 career passing touchdowns. In his one campaign with the Hurricanes, he was named first-team Associated Press All-American and was a Heisman finalist after throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the team to its first 10-win season since 2017.

THE BUCCANEERS

With a 10-7 record in 2024, the Buccaneers won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season and earned a playoff berth for the fifth straight year. Their season came to an end with a 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders in the wild card round.

Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Tampa Bay offense ranked third in the NFL in 2024, averaging 399.6 yards per game. Mayfield finished third in the NFL with a career-high 4,500 passing yards.

Todd Bowles is entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Buccaneers. He was promoted to his current post in 2022 after three years as the team’s defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he spent four campaigns as the head coach of the New York Jets (2015-18).

NEXT WEEK

Following this week’s game, the Titans will travel directly from Tampa to Atlanta for a week of work with the Falcons. The two clubs are scheduled to hold joint practices at IBM Performance Field (Flowery Branch, Ga.) on Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Wednesday, Aug. 13, followed by a preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 15.

