GallagherFest Returns to Murfreesboro

GallagherFest, the bluegrass and roots music festival in downtown Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has announced the lineup for its 2026 edition, returning May 16 with headlining performances by Shadowgrass, Sicard Hollow, and Airshow.

Festival passes are now available on the GallagherFest website for $10, with free admission for children 12 and under.

Hailing from the Blue Ridge mountain towns of North Carolina and Virginia, Shadowgrass brings a high-energy take on modern bluegrass to the GallagherFest main stage. They will be joined by Nashville-based progressive bluegrass favorites Sicard Hollow and jam-forward roots outfit Airshow, rounding out a trio of headlining acts that showcase both the tradition and evolution of bluegrass music.

Now entering its third year, GallagherFest continues to grow as a community-centered celebration of roots music. The all-day event will feature two stages of live music, educational workshops, a flatpicking competition, and a lineup of local vendors, all designed to highlight the region’s vibrant bluegrass and Americana community.

The Main Stage lineup will feature performances throughout the day from regional favorites including Flea Market Hustlers, Sisters Wade Revival, Shotgun Granny Boys, and Maddie Denton, leading up to the festival’s evening headliners.

Meanwhile, the festival’s MTSU Stage will spotlight emerging artists and local performers between main stage sets, including Jaelee Roberts, Bill Steber & Captain Sam, Lucas White, and students from the Middle Tennessee State University Recording Industry program, offering attendees a chance to discover the next generation of roots musicians.

GallagherFest will kick off Saturday morning with its signature flatpicking contest, where players will compete for a chance to win their own Gallagher G-50 donated by the Gallagher Guitar Company; the second prize winner will receive $150, and the third prize winner will take home $75. Aspiring flat-pickers and songwriters can sign up HERE.

The festival also offers several interactive events for musicians and fans alike. A songwriting session titled “Gallagher’s Next Verse” will feature acclaimed Nashville songwriters Kevin Mac, Keith Stegall, and Ronnie Bowman, giving attendees a chance to learn about the craft of songwriting directly from industry veterans.

The celebration begins even earlier with a special Friday evening kickoff event, featuring A Tribute to Doc Watson: An Evening with Don Gallagher and David Tipton, followed by an open jam led by Keith Yoder at nearby venue The Walnut House. Yoder will also lead a guitar workshop, focusing on techniques to improve bluegrass guitar playing, as well as a community open jam session where musicians of all levels are invited to join in.

Founded in 2024 by a group of Middle Tennessee music enthusiasts, GallagherFest has quickly developed a reputation for pairing strong bluegrass musicianship with a welcoming small-town atmosphere. The 2026 festival also marks its first year operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

While still young, the festival draws inspiration from Murfreesboro’s longstanding roots music tradition, positioning itself as a modern continuation of downtown Murfreesboro music festivals dating back to 1978. “We want to take what has made those festivals special over the years and make it new,” says GallagherFest board member Julie LaLance. “We’re widening the umbrella a bit to include Americana, country, and folk while holding tight to those bluegrass roots.”

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