Fussell Returns to Middle Tennessee for 2024-25 season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Christian Fussell, a 6-foot-10 forward from Decatur, Ga., will return to Middle Tennessee for his final season of college basketball, head coach Nick McDevitt announced on Tuesday after signing Fussell out of the transfer portal from UT Martin.

“We are excited to welcome Christian back into our Middle Tennessee Basketball family,” McDevitt said. “He possesses the size, skill and experience that we were seeking to help complete our 2024-25 roster. He spent three seasons playing in Murfreesboro playing in almost sixty games as a Blue Raider. His transition back into our systems should be quick and seamless.”

Fussell comes back to Murfreesboro after a season at UT Martin, where he helped the Skyhawks win 21 games in the 2023-24 season after playing in 16 contests. The Blue Raiders initially signed Fussell out of Greenforest Christian Academy in the high school class of 2020. The forward played three seasons for MTSU, appearing in 58 games while averaging just under 10 minutes per contest.

His best season in the Blue and White was on the CUSA East Division Title winning 2021-22 squad, where Fussell appeared in all 37 games MTSU played that season, averaging 12.7 minutes per game with 3.0 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Source: MTSU

