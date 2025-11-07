Fugitive From Justice Arrested on Drug Charges in Murfreesboro After Abandoning Mother at a Walmart

A wanted fugitive who has been on the run for two years for a parole violation for child neglect in Wisconsin is now facing drug charges in Murfreesboro.

Paul Benzel, 54, of Wisconsin, was taken into custody Thursday, Nov. 6 at Walmart on Old Fort Parkway. Benzel was transported to the hospital to be evaluated after allegedly ingesting drugs. He was medically cleared by doctors and taken to jail. Detectives charged Benzel with manufacturing, delivering, selling, possessing controlled substances, including methamphetamine, heroin, opiates, LSD, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He is also facing charges of willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults.

Officers responded to the store around 12:40 p.m. yesterday for a welfare check. Benzel apparently abandoned his 71-year-old disabled mother, leaving all her belongings and dog in a shopping cart. Detectives executed a search warrant on a Dutchman Classic camper in the parking lot and found Benzel hiding, the illegal drugs and two other dogs.

Family members are working on plans for the mother to travel back to Wisconsin.

Benzel is being held on $175,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Nov. 19 in General Sessions Court.

