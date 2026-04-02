FSIS Issues Public Health Alert For Frozen, Dinosaur-Shaped, Chicken Nuggets Due To Traces Of Lead

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, dinosaur-shaped, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. However, FSIS is concerned that some product may still be in consumers’ freezers.

The chicken nuggets were produced on Feb. 10, 2026. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

29-oz. plastic bags containing approx. 36 “GREAT VALUE FULLY COOKED DINO SHAPED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with “BEST IF USED BY” date “FEB 10 2027,” lot code” 0416DPO1215,” and establishment number “P44164” printed on the back of the bag.

These items were shipped to Walmart locations nationwide. FSIS is continuing to investigate this issue. Please check back frequently as additional products could be added.

The problem was discovered during routine surveillance sampling conducted by a state partner.

Lead is especially dangerous for pregnant women, infants, and young children because it can harm developing brains and nervous systems, sometimes causing lasting problems. There is no safe amount of lead exposure. Guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration provide an interim reference level (IRL) of 2.2 micrograms. The amount of lead found in these nuggets could be as much as five times higher than this IRL for children. Health experts also say these nuggets may be a risk for women who are pregnant or who could become pregnant. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for information on the health effects of lead consumption.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact John Patrick Lopez, Vice President, Strategy, Communications & Government Affairs, Dorada Foods, at [email protected]

Click for More News

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email