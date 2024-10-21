Frozen Waffles Sold at Publix, Target, Walmart & Aldi’s Recalled

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenesis an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenesinfection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under various brand names. According to CBS News, the products were sold at the following stores:

Aldi’s (Breakfast Best brand)

Dollar General (Clover Valley brand)

Food Lion

Giant Eagle

Hannaford

Harris Teeter

H-E-B

PriceChopper (PICS brand)

Publix

Schnucks

Southeastern Grocers

Target (Good & Gather brand)

Tops

Walmart (Great Value brand)

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this site.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (CST).

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

