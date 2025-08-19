Frozen Shrimp Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Contamination Concerns

The FDA has announced a recall of certain lots of Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart stores in multiple states after the detection of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shrimp shipments processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods) of Indonesia.

Consumers should not eat or serve the following products:

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

These products were distributed to Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

Although no product that tested positive for Cs-137 has entered U.S. commerce, the FDA determined the affected shrimp may have been prepared or packed under insanitary conditions that could pose a safety concern. Walmart has been advised to recall the products as a precaution.

Consumers who purchased these shrimp should throw them away and not consume them. Distributors and retailers are also instructed to remove the products from sale.

The FDA has added PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati to a new import alert, stopping its products from entering the U.S. until the company resolves the contamination issue.

For more information on the health risks of Cs-137 and updates on this recall, visit FDA and CDC resources.

