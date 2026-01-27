Frost Quakes Rattle Middle Tennessee During January Freeze

Did you hear a mysterious boom in the middle of the night? Well, you weren’t imagining things! Those were frost quakes, and many Middle Tennessee residents across the region may have experienced them late Monday into early Tuesday as extremely cold temperatures settled in.

Also known as cryoseisms, frost quakes can occur during rapid cold snaps, often when temperatures drop below 25 degrees. When saturated soil or groundwater freezes, it expands and cracks, creating loud popping or booming sounds and sometimes minor ground shaking.

The phenomenon is most common overnight or in the early morning hours, especially when snow cover is thin.

While the sudden noises can be startling, frost quakes pose no significant danger. With frigid conditions lingering, more could be possible as temperatures remain extremely low.

