FRONTLINE WORKERS SHOWN APPRECIATION BY MURFREESBORO CHURCH

As families across the country spent Super Bowl Sunday glued to The Big Game, one Murfreesboro church family dedicated their weekend to serving food to the healthcare heroes of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Alinea Church partnered with local restaurant Tasty Table to serve 410 meals to the hospital’s frontline workers.

Lead pastor Jeremy Pickwell says, “I know that in March and April of 2020, everyone really rallied around hospital staff and those on the front lines, but I think that, over time, they can tend to be forgotten. We do not forget you. We know how hard you’re working.” The church specifically chose to deliver meals on Super Bowl Sunday to thank healthcare workers for their commitment and dedication on a day traditionally reserved for spending time with loved ones.

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital thanks Alinea Church and Tasty Table for their partnership and generosity.