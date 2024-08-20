Frontier Airlines Launches “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass Giveaway”

Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) wants to help consumers gear up for an exciting fall and winter travel season by giving away 50 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter Passes®. The pass is good for unlimited flying from September 2024 through February 2025. Consumers can enter to win on the sweepstakes landing page now through 11:59 p.m. MDT on August 29, 2024.

Frontier’s innovative GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly” Pass enables consumers to travel as often as they want to any destination Frontier serves (subject to availability). The GoWild! Fall & Winter Pass is valid from September 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025. Bookings can be confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before departure for international travel. For each flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking. Pass holders can now also plan ahead and book select flights early. An early booking charge may apply. Seats available to pass holders are capacity controlled, limited in quantity and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“We can’t wait to give 50 lucky winners six full months of unlimited adventures across the United States, Caribbean, and beyond,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, Frontier Airlines. “Whether its fall leaf-peeping, hitting the slopes or lounging under a palm tree this winter, GoWild! pass holders will find plenty of amazing destinations to choose from.”

For full rules and to enter to win, visit the “GoWild! Giveaway” landing page.

Important things to know about the GoWild! Pass:

· Flights can be booked and confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel

o Plan ahead and book select flights early. Simply search and choose GoWild! when available. A GoWild! Early Booking charge may apply

· Flights must be booked at FlyFrontier.com

· Flights are subject to blackout periods

· Flights do not include any add-on products like bags or seat assignments

· Access to all domestic and international destinations Frontier serves

· Taxes, fees and charges apply at time of booking

· Flights and seats are subject to availability; last seat availability is not guaranteed

· The GoWild! Pass is non-transferable. The pass holder is the only passenger allowed to travel with GoWild! Pass privileges

· Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel. Customers may opt out of auto renewal on their Frontier Airlines profile page

· You must be 18 years or older and a resident of the United States to purchase the GoWild! Pass. The pass holder may be under the age of 18 and must be a resident of the United States. Pass holders under the age of 13 must be enrolled by their parent or legal guardian. Children under the age of 10 must travel accompanied by a passenger who is at least 15 years old

Frontier Airlines has introduced sweeping changes to its product and customer service offerings, ushering in ‘The New Frontier’ for the airline. Underscoring its commitment to providing exceptional value and a superior travel experience, ‘The New Frontier’ provides more transparency through upfront pricing and options to meet various customers’ needs and budgets. Through no change or cancellation fees, a ‘For Less’ Price Guarantee, longer flight credit windows and more, America’s Greenest Airline is improving what customers can expect and delivering the best price for their travel needs.

Frontier now offers UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows of the aircraft. Customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, which allows customers to ‘Get It All For Less.’ Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status offers additional perks such as priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free

