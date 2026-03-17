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Frontier Airlines Announces New Nashville Route To Las Vegas

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Source: 2026 Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines has announced a new nonstop route from Nashville International Airport as part of a broader expansion launching this spring.

The airline will begin service from Nashville to Las Vegas on June 11, operating four times per week. Introductory fares for the route are starting at $89.

The expansion also includes several new routes across the country, including service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport beginning May 5, along with additional connections linking California, Florida, and the Washington, D.C. area. Introductory fares on select routes start as low as $49.

“We are very pleased to announce these new routes, offering more low-cost service across the U.S. just in time for the summer travel season,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “With this new service, consumers will enjoy Frontier’s signature convenience and affordability as they travel to California, Texas, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., or any of the other exciting destinations served by America’s Low Fare Airline.”

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