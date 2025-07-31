Frigidaire-Branded Mini Fridges Recalled Due to Fire Hazard

Curtis International is recalling select Frigidaire-branded mini fridges due to a risk of overheating and fire. The affected models—EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149, and EFMIS175—were sold in 6- and 9-can sizes in various colors including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink, and silver. The recall applies only to specific serial numbers (ranging from A2001 to A2312) printed on the back label of the units.

Consumers are urged to stop using the minifridges immediately. To receive a refund, they should unplug the unit, cut the power cord, write “Recall” on the door with a permanent marker, and dispose of it following local regulations. Refund instructions can be found at [www.recallrtr.com/minifridge](http://www.recallrtr.com/minifridge).

At least 26 incidents of the units smoking, sparking, or catching fire have been reported, with property damage exceeding $700,000 and two cases of smoke inhalation. The recalled mini fridges were sold at Walmart and other retailers, as well as online, between January 2020 and December 2023 for $36 to $40.

The units were manufactured in China by ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Co. Ltd. and imported by Curtis International Ltd. of Canada. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has assigned the recall number 25-395.

