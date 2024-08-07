Friends of Smyrna Library to Host 3rd Annual Local Author Fair

Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) will be hosting their 3rd Annual Local Author Fair of Rutherford County Authors. The event takes place at Smyrna Public Library on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Authors will have the opportunity to set up their displays when the library opens at 9 a.m.

This is a FREE event for authors and attendees. However, FOSL welcomes donations and/or encourages all to become members of Friends of Smyrna Library. Memberships, donations, used book sales, and writing grants are some of the ways FOSL raises extra monies to support and promote Smyrna Public Library.

FOSL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and donations and membership fees are tax deductible.

Rules for the FOSL Local Author Fair of Rutherford County Authors are:

All participating authors must be current residents of Rutherford County at time of application. If you work in but do not live in Rutherford County, you are not eligible to participate in the FOSL Rutherford County Local Author Fair.

Participating authors must donate one copy of their published book(s) that they will be promoting to the Smyrna Public Library.

Authors wishing to participate in the fair must fill out an application and submit it by August 31, 2024, to Friends of Smyrna Library. When filling out the application, make sure you put the name on the application that you want us to use on advertising.

Applications can be submitted by:

Email: [email protected]

Snail mail to: Friends of Smyrna Library 400 Enon Springs Rd. West Smyrna, TN 37167

Dropping in the FOSL Payment Box located on the wall left of the front desk at SPL

Friends of Smyrna library and Smyrna Public Library will not facilitate any book sales and each author is responsible for their own sales and payment processing.

FOSL and SPL will provide each author for their display at the fair:

1. A table – sizes may vary depending on how many authors end up signing up for the event. SPL has the standard 6 ft. and 8 ft. plastic white tables as well as the standard library tables that also might be used if necessary. It is also possible that 2 authors might share one 8 ft. table. The table situation will all depend on how many authors sign up for the event.

2. A chair

3. A bottle of water

4. A name plate -One of our FOSL members graciously has created and provided these for the last two years and plans to do it again this year for new exhibitors.

