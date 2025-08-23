Friends of Smyrna Library Announces 2025 Local Author Fair

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) announces their fourth annual FOSL Local Author Fair on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smyrna Public Library. This event is free for all and FOSL encourages the public to come and meet and visit with the 18 participating authors and check out their books.

The 18 Rutherford County authors who will be participating are:

1. Amy Anguish

2. Arbor Winter Barrow

3. Zach Bohannon

4. Carol Breece

5. Regan Claire

6. Dane Clark Collins

7. T. D. Douglas

8. Meredith Howlin

9. J. Kevin Jennings

10. Dorey Lee/D.L. Nolan

11. Gary W. Leffew

12. Alycia Menchaca

13. McKenley Merryman

14. Rita Newell

15. Lindsey Richardson

16. Amy Rhodes

17. Ambi Shantay

18. Zinah Scott

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email