Friends of Smyrna Library Announces 2025 Local Author Fair

The Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) announces their fourth annual FOSL Local Author Fair on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smyrna Public Library. This event is free for all and FOSL encourages the public to come and meet and visit with the 18 participating authors and check out their books.
The 18 Rutherford County authors who will be participating are:
1. Amy Anguish
2. Arbor Winter Barrow
3. Zach Bohannon
4. Carol Breece
5. Regan Claire
6. Dane Clark Collins
7. T. D. Douglas
8. Meredith Howlin
9. J. Kevin Jennings
10. Dorey Lee/D.L. Nolan
11. Gary W. Leffew
12. Alycia Menchaca
13. McKenley Merryman
14. Rita Newell
15. Lindsey Richardson
16. Amy Rhodes
17. Ambi Shantay
18. Zinah Scott
