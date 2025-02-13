Friends of Smyrna Library Announce FOSL’s 2025 Run To Read Fun Run

Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) will be having their 3rd annual Run to Read Fun Run on April 5th at the J.J. McWilliams Old Rock School Park, outside of the Smyrna Public Library. The event is free and open to all ages, and will feature prizes for the most laps completed by children and adult runners.

The event serves to kick off National Library Week. FOSL hosts the free event to promote the library and give residents of Rutherford County an opportunity to enjoy the spring air. The theme this year will be Alice in Wonderland, with potential sightings of book characters and an ice cream truck onsite for a post-run treat. Activities under the pavilion will give non-runners something to do in the shade while the more competitive complete more laps.

“The Run to Read is a great event for families,” said Katie Clark, the member of FOSL’s Board who manages the fun run. “Whether you only want to walk one lap or aim to complete your own personal 5k, you can literally go at your own pace and have fun.”

Runners may purchase a t-shirt or register for free at foslr2r.com. T-shirts are only guaranteed through pre-order. The event will run from 9 am till 11 am, with registration opening at 8:30.

