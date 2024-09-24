Friends Life Community to Present Threads of Power at TPAC

On Friday, Sept. 27, Friends Life Community will present the self-produced show, Threads of Power, at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, advocating for the inclusion and acceptance for individuals with disabilities by sharing stories of the human experience.

Friends Life Community is a weekday program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that utilizes arts and education to encourage confidence, self-advocacy and life skills.

“This show will examine the lies that both the performers and audience members may tell themselves about how society perceives them,” said Waverly Ann Harris, executive director of Friends Life Community. “It proves how feelings of insecurity are normal and how we are all more alike than different.”

Alongside this one-night-only performance, Friends Life Community celebrates 10 years of its Advocacy Through the Art, empowering people with disabilities to tell their stories. Advocacy Through the Arts has presented original work in galleries around Nashville, performed in over 50 locations and reached over 20,000 audience members to break down barriers and build empathy among all Nashvillians.

“The artistic vision for this performance incorporates dance, improvisation, visual arts, sounding, film and storytelling and will touch the hearts of each individual who attends,” said Sarah Edwards, director of advocacy and registered drama therapist for Friends Life Community. “The performers have worked so hard, writing, directing, choreographing and performing this show and we are proud to showcase their work at TPAC.”

Friends Life Community will recognize a performer and two crucial supporters with Advocacy Awards at the Threads of Power event. Recipients of the awards will be Jim Sherraden, a renowned artist who hosts weekly workshops with the Friends, and Suzanne Williams, a founder of Friends Life Community and vice president of Young Life Capernaum, advocating for people with disabilities worldwide. FLC program participant Stormy Goode will be honored for her influence in the Visual and Performing Arts program, and her efforts leading artistic concepts and public speaking to many different groups.

To purchase tickets to Threads of Power, visit this link here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email