Friday Night Live Music Returns to Downtown Murfreesboro June 7

Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3, has been hosting free community concerts in the historic downtown since 2005.

“For 19 years Main Street has used the power of music to bring our community together and create a sense of place for everyone,” said Sarah Callender, Executive Director.

The Friday Night Live summer series is held outdoors each month June-September. The free concerts are 6:30-9:30pm and feature a local cover band performing on stage in front of the Rutherford County Historic Courthouse. The public square entrance is blocked for the evening’s concert and people bring chairs to sit in the streets and listen to music. Local restaurants are open around the square and there are also a variety of food trucks. Free parking is available around the downtown and attendees are encouraged to park in the City Hall Parking Garage off Vine Street, one block from the public square.

The 2024 season line up is:

June 7 – Music City Swing (big band)

July 5 – The O’Donnell’s (country)

August 2 – The Nashville Alternators (80-90s)

September 20 – Bizz and Everyday People (R&B)

Music City Swing opens the Friday Night Live concert series with their twenty-piece band playing big band favorites from the era of WWII. “We even have some new songs to perform such as ‘Jump’ by Van Halen in the big band style. This new rendition of an old-time favorite rock song is sure to be a crowd pleaser,” said lead singer and band organizer Karl Wingruber. Music City Swing was the very first band to perform downtown for the Friday Night Live concert series 19 years ago. “This band brings all the dancers downtown! You just can’t sit still when Music City Swing performs,” says Callender.

To learn more about future bands performing visit https://www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org/friday-night-live/.

The Friday Night Live concert series is presented by Wilson Bank and Trust. Main Street is thankful for many supporting sponsors of this series including Uncle Nearest, MTSU, Murfreesboro Nissan, Murfreesboro Eye Center, Rutherford Convention and Visitors Bureau, and grants from the Community Foundation and TN. Arts Commission.

For photos to share with this press release: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1RK0RsVnOjyfSi_SsvS3Zl6BPfjMd15CK?usp=drive_link

Main Street Murfreesboro works to maintain, enhance, and promote the historic downtown as the heart of our community. All Main Street events are free to the public and family friendly. For more details go to www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org and follow Main Street on Facebook or Instagram @Mainstreetmurfreesboro and @MurfreesboroSaturdayMarket.

