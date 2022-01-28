You know you want to update and upgrade your kitchen into a quality dream space, but you don’t want to spend your entire renovation budget on cabinetry. French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc has the perfect option for you.

Instead of fully customized cabinets, opt for semi-custom cabinetry from Koch Cabinets. The quality is exceptional, the beauty is timeless and with more than 90 modification and customization options, you’ll still find exactly what you’re wanting.

The Koch & Co Difference

This small town company was started more than twenty years ago by a family who was passionate about beautiful woodwork and committed to high quality craftsmanship. While they have expanded to 12 locations nationwide and now proudly employ over 700 people, their passion and commitment have never wavered. Koch is now shared among the employees who take great pride in delivering a quality product, made in the U.S. and at an affordable price to you.

The hometown family atmosphere is at the heart of all they do, and their commitment to the environment is something they take just as seriously as their commitment to excellent woodworking. All wood waste material is recycled. Company-provided vans for carpooling in numerous communities significantly reduce carbon emissions. Energy efficient lighting is used in all plants. And doors and cabinets are all Carb Phase II compliant.

The Classic Line

The Classic line of semi-custom cabinets includes popular and timeless options to let you select the perfect look for your kitchen cabinets without being overwhelmed by decisions…or cost! Varieties include:

27 Door styles

14 Wood species

26 Finishes (including stains, paints and glazes)

8 Drawer fronts

12 Door modifications

The cabinetry can all be custom-fit to ¼” width increments. The Classic collection features a limited lifetime warranty on both the finish and construction.

