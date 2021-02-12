French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC Awarded #1 Reader’s Favorite

French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC has been awarded 1st Place Kitchen Design Showroom and 1st Place Cabinet Showroom in Greater Nashville House & Home & Garden’s 2021 Reader’s Favorites Awards. French’s will be featured in the publication’s March/April 2021 issue.

Each year a winner is chosen from the entry forms received for the Reader’s Favorite’s Awards. The magazine’s categories include: Architects & Home Designers, Cabinet Showroom, Kitchen Design Showroom, and many other areas in which design professionals throughout Middle Tennessee excel.

In addition to consistently placing in the Reader’s Favorite Awards for Greater Nashville House & Home & Garden magazine, French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC also received the coveted Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics in 2018. French’s has certainly earned their reputation for providing quality cabinets and outstanding service to middle Tennessee for over 20 years.

