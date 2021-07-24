French’s Along with Durango Boots Hosts Summer Bash
photo from Durango Boot Facebook

French’s Shoes & Boots, in partnership with western footwear brand Durango® Boots, is hosting a Summer Bash this weekend. The event began Friday and continues today, Saturday, July 24, taking place at the Murfreesboro French’s, located at 1837 South Church Street.

“Durango® is excited to join French’s for our second-annual fun-filled Summer Bash,” said Erin DeLong, Durango® Marketing Manager. “We look forward to joining the community to celebrate summer western style.”

The Summer Bash includes live performances by Kimberly Kelly on Saturday, July 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees are eligible for door prizes and giveaways, and Durango boots will be 15% off all weekend long. Food trucks will be available onsite.

The event is open to the public at no cost. For more information, visit facebook.com/frenchsboots.

About Durango® Boots | Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com.

About French’s Shoes and Boots | French’s Shoes & Boots started in 1903 as Walker’s Shoe Store on Main Street in Crossville, Tennessee. Customers can always expect great service and unbeatable prices on the best footwear and apparel for women, men and children at any of the 16 locations across Tennessee and Alabama. For more information, go to www.frenchsbootsandshoes.com.


