Free, Referral-based Grocery Store ‘The Store’ Officially Opens Second Nashville Location

On January 14, The Store – a nonprofit organization that offers a free, referral-based grocery store to empower families and individuals in need across Middle Tennessee. – officially opened its second location on the campus of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare. The new storefront is located on the ground level of TriStar Centennial’s B Garage, located at 311 23rd Ave North. The buildout and operations of the new location have been made possible through generous corporate and private donations to The Store.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are co-founders of The Store. The Store’s unique model, which emphasizes dignity and choice, allows customers to select from a variety of fresh produce, healthy meats, dairy products, and pantry staples while catering to different dietary needs. A small, dedicated staff, supported by many volunteers, ensures efficient service and personal attention to each shopper.

The original location opened in 2020 on Belmont University’s campus and served fresh, nutritious food and support services to 2200 families in 2025. Due to the growing hunger crisis, the demand for The Store’s services continues to grow and the waitlist has substantially lengthened. The opening of the second location will provide the opportunity to more than double the number of families currently being served.

“We are very thankful to TriStar Centennial and to all of the wonderful individuals and corporations all over the country providing financial support for this mission,” said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “We also couldn’t have done this without the hundreds of volunteers assisting our staff to help make this all come together. Together, we aim to help our customers get to the place where they won’t need The Store anymore, where the next time we see them will be when they come through our doors as one of our volunteers. That’s our dream.”

The Store utilized more than 3100 volunteers in 2025 to stock shelves, assist customers, and execute year-round programming. With the addition of the second location, The Store will need 275 volunteers each week and welcomes individuals, families, and organized groups to volunteer.

Collen Mayer, The Store CEO stated, “The new store at Centennial reflects what’s possible when a community comes together with compassion and purpose. At nearly three times the size of our original store, with expanded storage and volunteer space, this location will allow us to serve twice as many neighbors—meeting the growing food need with dignity and love.”

Given the increased size, The Store’s new location will also offer emergency clothing and provide shopping trips for persons referred by Centennial staff and other partners.

“As caregivers, our concern for the well-being of our community extends beyond our hospital doors and aligns with our mission: Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,” said Tom Ozburn, president and chief executive officer of TriStar Centennial Medical Center. “We are excited this dream is now a reality, and our entire organization is looking forward to volunteering and serving our community on our campus.”

To learn more about volunteering opportunities or to donate, please visit thestore.org.

