Rutherford County will host a free Household Hazardous Waste Collections (HHW) on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Items can be taken to the City of Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department located at 4765 Florence Road, Murfreesboro between 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This is the ONLY location where HHW items will be accepted.

“We usually have a total of two events each year sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conversation,” said Rutherford County Solid Waste Director Mac Nolen. “COVID temporarily put a stop to that, but Rutherford County realizes the importance of our residents ridding their homes of household hazardous waste, so we are holding our own event.”

The event is free for County residents only and Nolen says it is the last time that latex paint will be collected. All households are encouraged to participate.

Acceptable items are home maintenance/improvement products such as used strippers and thinners, adhesives, driveway sealant, roofing tar and wallpaper remover. Home lawn and garden products that are accepted include pesticides, fertilizers and wood preservatives. In addition, acceptable miscellaneous items include pool chemicals, photo processing chemicals, aerosols/compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometers, fluorescent tubes (can be taken to Haley Road too), and compact fluorescent bulbs. Medicines and drugs will also be accepted, but please empty medications into a zip-lock plastic bag before bringing to the event. Needles and sharps in puncture proof containers with sealed lids are now accepted, as well. For a complete list refer to: https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/environment/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-program/sw-mm-household-hazardous-waste-acceptable-unacceptable-items.html

Items that are not accepted include infectious wastes, automotive gas tanks, explosives, ammunition, gun powder and fireworks. In addition, radioactive wastes such as smoke detectors and radium paint will not be accepted.

Electronic waste is also NOT accepted at his event. Instead, it is collected each Monday through Thursday, and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1140 Haley Road in Murfreesboro. For more information please go t0 http://solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov/electronic-waste.html.

For more information about the event, please visit: solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov or contact the Solid Waste Office at 615-898-7874.