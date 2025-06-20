Free Clothing Giveaway Hosted for La Vergne Families

The La Vergne Police Department is spotlighting a generous event hosted by True Life Community Baptist Church aimed at supporting local families in need. On Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m., the church will hold its Caring for the Community Free Clothes Giveaway at 599 D Waldron Road in La Vergne.

Community members of all ages are welcome to browse and take home free clothing, shoes, and hats—no strings attached. Pastor Dren Johnson Sr. and the church congregation continue to serve as a beacon of support for La Vergne residents, offering both help and hope.

Organizers encourage residents to participate and spread the word. For more information, contact Pastor Johnson at (615) 554-5620.

