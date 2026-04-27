Free Citizens CPR Class Offered In Murfreesboro

A hands-on training opportunity is being offered in Murfreesboro, giving residents the chance to learn critical lifesaving skills.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is hosting a free Citizens CPR class on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The class will take place at 1930 Memorial Boulevard at the Airport Business Center in Murfreesboro.

The training is open to all community members, including parents, caregivers, babysitters, lifeguards, restaurant staff, and teachers. Participants will learn adult, child, and infant CPR, how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED), and how to respond to choking emergencies.

Click for More News

Officials say the class is designed to help people be prepared to act quickly in emergency situations. Registration is open, but spots are limited and expected to fill soon. Sign up here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email