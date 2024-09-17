Free Child Safety Seat Check Offered Tuesday At the Sheriff’s Office

Child passenger safety technicians will check child safety seats for proper installation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Community Services Sgt. Gary Herron said the Sheriff’s Office technicians will teach parents how to correctly install the child seats. The technicians will make sure the seats are the right size for the children and the seat belts are installed and placed correctly.

“We just want to make sure our kids are safe in Rutherford County,” Herron said.

Community Services Deputy Laura Kunce said the technicians will show parents how to check for recalls.

