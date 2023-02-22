Free Car Washes at Tommy’s Express in Smyrna This Weekend

National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express is pleased to announce its newest location will be washing cars for FREE starting Friday, February 24th. Guests stopping by the Smyrna location will receive their best wash FREE (a $20 value).

This is the national franchise’s 3rd location in Tennessee with neighboring washes in Murfreesboro and more than 144 locations nationwide. The car wash is located behind Chase Bank on Potomac Place, just off Sam Ridley Pkwy. Free washes will be provided through the end of business day on Sunday, February 26th.

TOMMY CLUB unlimited wash memberships are available for purchase via the Tommy’s Express app, allowing member vehicles to automatically be admitted to the wash via a proprietary license plate reader system. Unlimited Club members can wash as often as they wish at any location for as little as $19.99 per month and enjoy their FIRST MONTH FREE when downloading the Tommy’s Express app on their smartphone.

Future Smyrna customers can expect quick service even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the car wash tunnel, an excellent menu of products and services with free floor mat washers and vacuum stations located on-site.

The signature wash tunnels are designed to be striking, with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding, and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel.

According to Tommy’s Express company president Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible!” Essenburg also stated, “We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Tennessee and look forward to serving the community of Smyrna.”

About Tommy’s Express

Tommy’s Express is a fast-growing national car wash franchise built around the Totally Tommy site model initially developed by Tommy Car Wash Systems. The 144+ franchise locations across the US are closely supported with exclusive training, marketing, and technical assistance and enjoy access to proprietary, franchise-exclusive developments in wash products and technology. Tommy’s Express is featured on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list as #1 in the car wash category and the list of Fastest-Growing Franchises. Franchise Times also awarded the brand the No. 1 spot on their Fast & Serious List of smartest-growing Franchises in the U.S.