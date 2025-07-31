Free Backpacks for Parents at This Saturday’s ‘Gear Up and Go’ Event

Free backpacks for back-to-school will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the “Gear Up and Go” event 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 2 at World Outreach.

Redstone Federal Credit Union provided the funding for the back packs. Their representatives will discuss financial tips.

The event includes a free car seat checks by Sheriff’s Office deputies, said Sheriff’s Community Services Deputy Laura Kunce.

Parents can learn safety tips and receive back to school resources. Sponsors will provide information for parents.

Opportunities include:

• The Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s Seat Belt convincer will be available for people to learn the impact of wearing seat belts.

• 100% Chiropractic will talk about the importance of child car safety seats with car seat technicians.

• United Way will provide school resources for families.

• A Buckle and Bright representative will discuss car seat cleaning and give away a free cleaning service.

The Sheriff’s Office will collect food for the Rutherford County Schools’ ATLAS program for homeless students to prepare them for the school year.

Food items needed include pop-top or vacuum packed chicken or tuna, cookies, microwave macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and cheese crackers, peanut butter, pop-top, microwave meals like chili and beef, Pop Tarts, soup, granola bars and Rice-a-Roni cups.

