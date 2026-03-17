Freddy’s New Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich and Tenders Hit Menus

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is bringing the heat with a new lineup of hot honey menu items and a decadent Molten Chocolate Cake Shake. Available from March 4 through May 5, 2026, at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide, the limited-time offerings feature a collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey and give guests a sweet-and-spicy twist on Freddy’s classic flavors.

What Is on the New Freddy’s Hot Honey Menu?

Freddy’s new limited-time menu centers around Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot, adding bold sweet heat to several fan-favorite items. The new offerings include:

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich featuring a crispy chicken breast patty glazed with Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot, garlic aioli, lettuce, and pickle on a toasted bun

Hot Honey Chicken Tenders coated in Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot, served with a choice of dipping sauce and available as a 3-piece or 5-piece

Cheese Curds with Hot Honey Cup pairing Freddy’s premium white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried to a golden finish, with a cup of Mike’s Hot Honey Extra Hot for dipping

Molten Chocolate Cake Shake blending vanilla and chocolate frozen custard with chocolate fudge and frosted chocolate cake, topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips

How Long Are Freddy’s Hot Honey Items Available?

The new hot honey chicken items and Molten Chocolate Cake Shake are available for a limited time from March 4 through May 5, 2026. All items can be ordered at participating Freddy’s locations through drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, or pickup and delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and website at freddys.com.

What Is the Freddy’s Molten Chocolate Cake Shake?

The Molten Chocolate Cake Shake is a new frozen custard creation made with a blend of vanilla and chocolate frozen custard, chocolate fudge, and frosted chocolate cake. It comes topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips. For guests looking to try something unexpected, Freddy’s also offers the option to add a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey to the shake for a sweet heat finish.

How Can You Order the New Freddy’s Limited-Time Menu?

Guests can try the new hot honey lineup and Molten Chocolate Cake Shake at participating Freddy’s locations across the country. Orders can be placed through drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, or pickup and delivery using the Freddy’s mobile app or by visiting freddys.com. Availability may vary by location, so checking with your nearest Freddy’s before visiting is recommended.

Source: Freddy’s

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