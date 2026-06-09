Freddy’s Introduces Steakburger and Chicken Bowls to the Menu

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding its permanent menu with three new bowl options designed for guests looking for lower-carb, lower-calorie alternatives to its classic lineup. More Eat & Drink News

What’s New on the Freddy’s Menu?

Freddy’s announced the addition of Steakburger Bowls, Grilled/Crispy Chicken Bowls and Veggie Burger Bowls to its permanent menu. Each bowl is built on a bed of crispy romaine lettuce and served with the guest’s choice of dressing: Fry Sauce, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Thousand Island.

What Comes in Each Freddy’s Bowl?

The three new bowls include:

Steakburger Bowl: Two steakburger patties on top of crispy romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped bacon, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Grilled/Crispy Chicken Bowl: A grilled or crispy fried chicken breast on top of crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, chopped bacon, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Veggie Burger Bowl: A vegetarian black bean patty on top of crisp romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, diced onions, and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses.

Are the Freddy’s Bowls Lower-Carb?

Yes. The bowls replace the traditional bun with a base of fresh greens and toppings, offering a lower-carb, veggie-forward option. The Steakburger Bowl delivers 55 grams of protein.

Where Can You Order the New Freddy’s Bowls?

The new bowls are available via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and through pickup or delivery on the Freddy’s mobile app and at freddys.com. Freddy’s operates more than 580 locations across the United States and Canada.

Source: Freddy’s

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