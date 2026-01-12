Freddys Introduces Smash Burger Taco for a Limited Time

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced the launch of its new value menu items with the introduction of the Smash Burger Taco starting at $3.49, along with the Hot Chocolate Frost. Freddy’s is also featuring $2 mini size Frosts including the Lemon Cream Frost and Orange Cream Frost for a limited time. Priced to keep snacking fun and affordable, the limited-time offers are available starting Wednesday, Jan. 7, through March 3 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

A mash-up inspired by the viral social media sensation, Freddy’s Smash Burger Taco is made with a grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Freddy’s signature steakburger patty, American cheese, and topped with lettuce and Jalapeño Fry Sauce.

Freddy’s Hot Chocolate Frost is created by blending Freddy’s freshly churned vanilla frozen custard with Ghirardelli® Hot Cocoa Powder and marshmallow cream. The frost is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with hot cocoa powder.

