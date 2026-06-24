Freddy’s Introduces Freddy’s Bevies to the Menu

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has added a new drink lineup called Freddy’s Bevies, featuring five Custard Cream Sodas and three tea and lemonade options. The drinks are available now through drive-thru, dine-in, and pickup or delivery via the Freddy’s mobile app. More Eat & Drink News

What’s in the Freddy’s Bevies Lineup

The centerpiece of the new lineup is the Custard Cream Soda collection, which blends sodas and flavored syrups with Freddy’s vanilla custard cream. There are five flavors to choose from:

Golden Hour Orange Custard Cream Soda — Starry blended with candied orange and topped with Freddy’s custard cream

Peach Peach Baby Custard Cream Soda — Starry blended with peach and topped with Freddy’s custard cream

Coco Loco Custard Cream Soda — Dr Pepper blended with coconut and topped with Freddy’s custard cream

Blue Rizzberry Custard Cream Soda — Starry blended with blue raspberry syrup and topped with Freddy’s custard cream

Mango Magic Custard Cream Soda — Starry blended with mango and topped with Freddy’s custard cream

Freddy’s Also Added Tea and Lemonade Flavors

In addition to the cream sodas, Freddy’s Bevies includes three new tea and lemonade options. Each is available in freshly brewed iced tea or Tropicana lemonade:

Peachy Keen Tea or Lemonade — blended with peach

Strawberry Sunset Tea or Lemonade — blended with strawberry

Mango Sunrise Tea or Lemonade — blended with mango

Where to Order Freddy’s Bevies

All Freddy’s Bevies drinks are available now at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers locations across the United States and Canada.

Source: PR Newswire

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