Freddy’s introduces Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack and Brings Back Pumpkin Pie Concrete

Aug. 20, 2025 – Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack. Back by popular demand, the Pumpkin Pie Concrete is also making its return to the menu. The Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack is available to order starting August 27th through December 30th, and the Pumpkin Pie Concrete is available through November 25th at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack is made with two hand-pressed steakburger patties topped with melted sharp cheddar cheese, four slices of crispy Applewood bacon, and grilled onions on a toasted King’s Hawaiian Bun with our new Smoky Fry Sauce.

Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete is a seasonal classic made with fresh and creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of rich pumpkin pie, crust included, then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon.

Source: PRNewswire

