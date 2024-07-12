Freddy’s Introduces New Prime Steakburger and REESE’S Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete

June 26, 2024 – Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® announced today the launch of its new Prime Steakburger and REESE’S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete. Freddy’s REESE’S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake is also making its return to the menu after launching last year. The limited-time offers are available July 3 through August 20 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy’s new Prime Steakburger is made with thin-sliced prime rib stacked on a premium steakburger patty with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.

Freddy’s new REESE’S® Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete is a blend of freshly churned vanilla frozen custard with REESE’S® peanut butter sauce, REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream. The REESE’S® Creamy Peanut Butter Shake is a returning menu item that features vanilla frozen custard blended with REESE’S® peanut butter sauce and REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups, topped with whipped cream.

Source: Freddy’s

