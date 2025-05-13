Freddy’s introduces BBQ Brisket Steakburger

Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new BBQ Brisket Steakburger. Back by popular demand, the Key Lime Pie Concrete is also making its return to the menu. The BBQ Brisket Steakburger is available to order starting April 30th through August 26th, and the Key Lime Pie Concrete is available through July 8th at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order BBQ Brisket Steakburger is made with sliced brisket, pit-smoked for 16 hours, on top of two premium Freddy’s steakburger patties with American cheese, pickles and onion on a King’s Hawaiian bun with smoky BBQ sauce.

Freddy’s Key Lime Pie Concrete is a refreshing summer classic made with vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of Key Lime Pie. The dessert is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon streusel.

Source: PRN

