Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich Now Available for a Limited Time

March 11, 2025 – Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich.

The limited-time offer is available to order starting Feb. 26 through April 22 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is made with a four-ounce piece of battered Alaska flounder topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, pickles and melted American cheese, all on a toasted bun.

Source: PRN

