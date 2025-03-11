Freddy’s Adds New Items & Returning Fan Favorites to Menu

March 6, 2025 – Freddy’s, the leading fast-casual restaurant concept serving cooked-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries, and freshly churned frozen custard, is excited to announce the addition of several popular menu items to its permanent lineup. The move comes in response to guest sentiment and overwhelming demand for the return of previously limited-time offerings.

New to the Menu:

Cold Brew Caramel Crunch: Vanilla custard blended with cold brew coffee, chopped Heath ® toffee bar, and caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream (available as a shake or concrete.)

Back by Popular Demand:

Grilled Cheese Steakburger: A mashup of two classic favorites, this is made with two steakburger patties, two slices each of American and Swiss cheese, buttery Texas toast, crispy bacon, and a savory tomato spread that’s like dipping your grilled cheese in tomato soup.

Freddy’s new deliciously crispy tots and kettle-cooked potato chips give guests another side option to go perfectly with any entrée. The brand’s addition of Frosts and expansion of new frozen custard treats to its permanent menu lineup offers guests extra variety and enticing and craveable flavors.

From Limited Time Offers to Permanent Fixtures

Freddy’s Grilled Cheese Steakburger and Prime Rib Steakburger were the brand’s most well-loved and best-performing limited-time burger offers, receiving an abundance of comments from guests who wanted to see the items returned to the menu. The decision to add these items permanently not only caters to guest preferences but also supports Freddy’s franchise network. By incorporating these popular, high-demand items into the core menu, early indicators show franchisees can expect increased traffic and higher average transaction values.

This menu expansion follows a period of significant growth for Freddy’s, which now boasts over 550 locations across 36 states. The brand continues to seek franchise partners in various markets across the United States.

For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy’s, visit freddysfranchising.com.

Source: PRN

