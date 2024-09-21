Franklin Theatre’s Fear Fest Returns: A Spine-Chilling Cinema Celebration for All Ages

As the leaves change and a crisp breeze settles in the air, The Franklin Theatre brings back its annual Fear Fest. This spine-tingling celebration of cinema’s most terrifying tales promises to deliver screams, scares, and suspense for audiences of all ages.
From kiddy-friendly scares to white-knuckle terror for the truly brave, Fear Fest has something for every taste that’s sure to get you in the mood for Halloween.
For a full list of films, showtimes, and ticket information, haunt on over to The Franklin Theatre website and get ready for a frighteningly good time at Fear Fest. Here is a list of movies below.
Hocus Pocus- Multiple dates
Hotel Transylvania- October 5
Ghostbusters- October 6
Young Frankenstein- October 6
The Silence of the Lambs- October 8
Casper- October 9
Pan’s Labyrinth- October 9
The Addams Family- October 10
Get Out- October 10
Coraline- October 11
Hereditary- October 11
Coco- October 12th
The Shining – October 14
The Thing- October 20
Carrie- October 20
Scream – October 26
ParaNorman – October 27
The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Multiple Times
Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho – October 31
Halloween- October 31
