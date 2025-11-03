Franklin’s Scott Murphy Appointed to Middle Tennessee Electric Board of Directors

Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Nominating Committee has appointed Scott Murphy of Franklin to the cooperative’s Board of Directors following a special-called meeting on Oct. 10.

The meeting was convened to fill the remainder of the term previously held by former board member Steve Seger, who retired from the board at the end of August. The appointment followed a transparent process in which MTE invited interested candidates to apply through a notice published in the October issue of The Tennessee Magazine. During the meeting, the Nominating Committee interviewed eligible candidates before a final decision was made.

“Mr. Murphy clearly demonstrated his dedication to serving MTE’s members and his understanding of the cooperative’s mission,” said Nominating Committee Chairman Teb Batey of Rutherford County. “We sincerely thank Mr. Seger for his many years of valuable service and are pleased to welcome Mr. Murphy to the Board.”

MTE’s Nominating Committee, elected annually by the cooperative’s membership, is responsible for nominating candidates for open board seats and appointing new directors when vacancies occur during the term.

Murphy has been married to Julie Harris Murphy for 33 years and has three children. He graduated from Austin Peay State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and was a member of the men’s basketball team.

Murphy has dedicated 31 years to Farm Bureau, serving members across Williamson, Cheatham and Sumner Counties. For the past 22 years, he has served as agency manager in Franklin.

Outside of his professional career, Murphy is an active member of Thompson Station Church. He has coached youth and AAU basketball for more than 15 years and volunteers with several local outreach programs, including youth ministries, Room in the Inn and My Friend’s House in Franklin.

