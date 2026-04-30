Franklin PD Seeks Additional Victims in Investigation of Franklin Man Charged With Rape

The Franklin Police Department is actively investigating Eric Van Der Hoorn, 34, of Franklin, in connection with alleged sexual

offenses.

Van Der Hoorn was recently arrested and charged with rape. He remains in the Williamson County Jail under a $1.5 million bond. Investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet been identified. Individuals who may have had communication with Van Der Hoorn,

whether in person, or through social media platforms such as, Snapchat, Instagram, Discord, or Tinder, are encouraged to come forward. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Detective Megan Valentin at [email protected] or (615) 550-6840. Information may be provided confidentially and could be critical to the investigation.

The Franklin Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and ensuring the safety and protection of the community.

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