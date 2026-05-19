Franklin Kroger Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

A Franklin, Tennessee Kroger location sold one of two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets from last night’s Tennessee Lottery drawing. The winning player matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to claim the prize. Click for More News

Where Was the Winning Franklin Powerball Ticket Sold?

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, 411 Whitman Road in Franklin. The store is one of two locations across the state that sold a $50,000 Powerball prize ticket from the same drawing.

Who Else Won $50,000 in the Same Drawing?

A second $50,000 Powerball ticket from the same drawing was sold at Pit Stop Market, 6020 Dayton Blvd. in Chattanooga. Both players matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball to win.

Was There a Powerball Jackpot Winner in Tennessee?

The same drawing also produced a Tennessee Cash jackpot winner in Manchester. That $420,000 ticket was sold at Marathon Market & Deli, 9287 Woodbury Hwy. in Manchester.

How Does the Tennessee Lottery Fund Education in Tennessee?

The Tennessee Education Lottery has directed more than $8.2 billion toward education since January 2004, funding college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs statewide. Players have won more than $22.6 billion in prizes over that time, and retailers have earned more than $2.1 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery

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