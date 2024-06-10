Fraley Wins NCAA Discus Title for Vanderbilt

June 8, 2024 – Graduate student Veronica Fraley cemented her place in Vanderbilt athletics history by launching a winning throw of 63.66 meters in the discus final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Fraley’s clutch performance on the last day of competition at Hayward Field secures Vanderbilt’s third-ever individual NCAA championship, joining Ryan Tolbert (track and field, 1997) and Gordon Sargent (men’s golf, 2022) on the exclusive list.

Source: Vanderbilt

