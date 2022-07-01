Red, White and Blue are synonymous with 4th of July celebrations. Here is how to bring some patriotic spirit to your Independence Day celebrations!

The Gracious Wife’s DIY Tablecloth

Create a festive tablecloth with bandanas in patriotic colors! Affordable, easy to do and beautiful to look at.

Lia Griffith’s Vintage Americana Decorations

Vintage aesthetics have been making a comeback in recent years. Bring a little classic America to your party this year with Lia Griffith’s Vintage party decorating ideas.

Good Life of a Housewife’s Fourth Of July Patriotic Spritzer

These spirited drinks can be made with flavored sparkling water or alcohol to fit the theme of any party.

Hostess with the Mostest’s Red, White and Blueberry Ice Cream Cake

Smooth and tangy raspberry sorbet layered with sweet vanilla ice cream to create a delicious berry and cream flavor in this Red, White, & Blueberry Ice Cream Cake.

A Night Owl’s Patriotic Tulle Flag Wreath

A quick DIY flag wreath to hand proudly on your door, this is fun for the whole family to participate in.

4th of July Firecracker Centerpiece

Steal the show with this centerpiece. Classic and budget-friendly, this table piece will bring patriotism to your dinner table.

Live, Love and Sugar’s American Flag Rice Krispie Treats

A familiar favorite with a modern twist, these fun treats are festive and easy to make.

The Concrete Cottage’s DIY Painted Lawn Stars

Budget-friendly, fun and simple, these fun stars help to celebrate our Independence in a colorful and unexpected way.

Freutcake’s Easy Bomb Pop Cocktails

Who doesn’t think of childhood and think of Bomb Pops? Take your childhood favorite and mix it up into an adult-only beverage with Freutcake’s Easy Bomb Pop Cocktails.