Fourth of July: 5 Burger Recipes

Get ready for the Fourth of July with these 5 delicious burger recipes.
1. Classic Burger Recipe
from natashaskitchen.com
Ingredients
1 lb ground chuck beef (80/20)
salt to taste
black pepper to taste
Classic Cheeseburger Toppings:
4 burger buns
4 slices medium cheddar cheese (thick sliced)
1 large tomato sliced into 8 rings
1/2 bunch green leaf lettuce
1/2 medium red onion thinly sliced into rings
1/2 cup dill pickle slices
Burger Sauces to try with this recipe:
BBQ Aioli: 1/3 cup mayo + 1 tsp BBQ Sauce
Mustard Aioli: 1/3 cup mayo + 1 tsp yellow mustard
Dijon Aioli: 1/3 cup mayo + 1 tsp dijon mustard
Fry Sauce: 1/3 cup mayo + 1 Tbsp ketchup
Instructions
Slice, and prepare all of your burger toppings and sauces.
Spread the cut-side of the bun with softened or melted butter and toast the cut side on a skillet or on the grill until golden brown. You can toast the bun ahead or in the last couple of minutes with the burgers on the grill. Toasting the bun adds great flavor and prevents a soggy bun.
Preheat grill to medium heat. Divid beef into 4 portions and form patties that are about 1/2″ thick and 1″ wider than the burger buns. Season patties generously with salt and pepper.
Grill burger patties (indent-side-up) covered for 3-5 min each side on the grill. Flip burgers when juices are accumulating on top of burger and you have a good sear. Apply cheese in the last 1-2 minutes of grilling then cover with lid and cook until internal temperature of beef reaches 160˚F.
2. Blue Cheese, Bacon, and Balsamic Onion Burger
Ingredients
1/2 medium red onion
2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt
pepper
1 1/2 lb. lean ground sirloin
4 oz. blue cheese
4 brioche hamburger buns
Lettuce
tomato
Cooked bacon slices
Instructions
In a small bowl, toss together the onion, vinegar, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Let sit, tossing occasionally, until ready to use.
Heat grill to medium-high. Gently form the beef into 4 balls. (Don’t overwork the meat — this can result in a tough, dry burger.) Flatten each ball into a 3/4-inch- thick patty. Using your thumb, make a shallow 1 1/2-inch-wide indent in the top of each patty. Season the patties with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Place the patties on the grill, indent facing up, and cook until the burgers release easily from the grill, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook to desired doneness, 3 to 4 minutes more for medium. During the last 2 minutes, top with the blue cheese and grill, covered, until gooey.
If desired, grill the buns until lightly toasted. Serve the burgers on buns and top with the balsamic onions, lettuce, tomato, and bacon, if desired.
3. Stilton Sirloin Burgers with Onion Jam
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced
Kosher salt
1 cup dry red wine
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1 thyme sprig
Freshly ground pepper
2 pounds ground sirloin
4 ounces Stilton cheese, cut into 8 slices
8 mini brioche or kaiser rolls, split
8 Boston lettuce leaves, for serving
Instructions
In a skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the red wine, vinegar, honey and thyme and simmer, stirring, until the liquid has evaporated, 15 minutes. Season the onion jam with salt and pepper; discard the thyme.
Light a grill. Generously season the sirloin with salt and pepper. Mix gently, then shape into eight 1-inch-thick patties; season again with salt and pepper. Grill the burgers, turning once, until charred on the outside and pink within, about 3 minutes per side. Just before the burgers are done, top them with the Stilton. Transfer to a platter. Lightly grill the buns. Set the burgers on the buns. Top with the onion jam and lettuce and serve.
4. Cheddar-Stuffed Burgers with Pickled Slaw and Fried Shallots
Ingredients
Kosher salt
8 cups finely shredded green cabbage (from a 1 1/2-pound head)
1 cup distilled white vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds
Vegetable oil, for frying
5 large shallots, very thinly sliced crosswise and separated into rings
1/4 cup Wondra flour (more granular than regular flour)
1 1/2 pounds ground beef chuck, preferably 85 percent lean
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Freshly ground pepper
6 ounces extra-sharp cheddar, shredded
2 cups baby arugula
4 brioche buns, split and toasted
Instructions
In a large bowl, toss 1 tablespoon of kosher salt with the cabbage and massage it until it softens and releases its liquid, about 4 minutes. Drain the cabbage in a colander and rinse it.
Wipe out the bowl. Add the vinegar, sugar, mustard seeds, 1 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of salt. Add the cabbage to the vinegar mixture, toss to coat and place a plate on top to keep it submerged. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil to 325°. In a medium bowl, toss the shallots with the Wondra flour. Fry the shallots all at once, stirring gently, until golden, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Season the shallots with salt. Reserve the cooking oil.
In a medium bowl, combine the ground beef with the onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, Worcestershire sauce and 2 teaspoons each of kosher salt and ground pepper. Knead gently until thoroughly mixed. Form the beef into eight 4-inch patties. Press the shredded cheese into four 2 1/2-inch disks. Sandwich the cheese disks between the patties. Pinch the edges together to seal.
Heat a grill pan or griddle. Brush the burgers with some of the shallot cooking oil and cook over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip the burgers, invert a large heatproof bowl over them and cook until medium within and the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes longer.
Mound the arugula on the bun bottoms and top with the burgers. Drain the pickled cabbage and mound some of it on the burgers; reserve the rest of the pickled cabbage for another use. Top with the fried shallots and the bun tops and serve.
5. Green Chile Cheeseburger
Ingredients
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1 lb. ground beef sirloin (90% lean)
3/4 lb. ground beef chuck (80% lean)
6 slices American or Cheddar cheese
3/4 c. jarred or canned roasted diced green chiles (preferably Hatch), drained
6 brioche hamburger buns, split and toasted
Instructions
Heat grill on medium-high.
In small bowl, combine garlic powder, onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In large bowl, gently combine sirloin and chuck and form into 6 (4-inch-wide) patties. Sprinkle both sides with salt mixture.
Grill burgers 3 minutes; turn over. Top each with slice of cheese. Cover and cook 3 minutes or until desired doneness and cheese has melted. Top each with 2 tablespoons green chiles. Serve on buns.