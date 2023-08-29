Fourth Capital Bank to Merge Into Volunteer State Bank

Gaylon Lawrence, Jr., announced plans to merge Fourth Capital Bank into Volunteer State Bank, subject to regulatory approval. Both banks are privately held by Lawrence, rendering this plan unique. Lawrence and the Board of Directors of both banks have agreed to explore this opportunity to expand and enhance the service footprint for bank customers and extend its reach and impact throughout Middle Tennessee, one of the most dynamic markets in the country.

“Middle Tennessee is known for its vibrant and diverse economic climate, and it continues to be one of the fastest growing areas in the nation. The decision to merge Fourth Capital into Volunteer State Bank strategically positions the brand to better optimize growth opportunities today, and in the future,” said Lawrence.

“We are excited about the growth opportunities the merger presents for both banks. This unification will better align our resources, combine teams of top-tier talent and enhance the bank’s financial strength in a vibrant and diverse market,” stated Tony Gregory, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Volunteer State Bank. “The acquisition of Fourth Capital Bank will help strengthen our existing presence in Williamson County and expedite the growth of our brand into the Nashville market. This partnership will complement our well-established footprint that currently spans throughout five surrounding Middle Tennessee counties. What we provide and offer to our neighbors as a local community bank is the strength we bring to the market, backed by our history and brand.” Gregory was recently elected to the Board of Directors at Fourth Capital Bank and will serve as the chief executive officer of the combined banks.

Dan Andrews, Jr., chairman and interim chief executive officer of Fourth Capital, said, “By joining forces with Volunteer State Bank, we recognize the opportunity to align with a partner that shares our passion for providing high-touch customer service. We are confident Fourth Capital brings much value to the table, including leading-edge digital capabilities. The teams joined together will provide clients with the service and technology they have come to expect from both institutions.”

Volunteer State Bank and Fourth Capital are rooted in Middle Tennessee and their talented teams maintain a shared focus of delivering exceptional products and services, personalized banking relationships and unwavering community support. This distinct alignment will provide customers and associates alike with an in-kind culture and an expanded service area across Middle Tennessee.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the combined bank is projected to hold total consolidated assets in excess of $1.5 billion and will operate 18 full-service branches in Middle Tennessee.

About Volunteer State Bank

Volunteer State Bank is a privately owned, Tennessee-based community bank with over $1 billion in assets. Founded in 1977, Volunteer State Bank operates 13 full-service branches throughout Middle Tennessee in Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. Volunteer State Bank offers a variety of banking products and services that deliver an enhanced banking experience, for consumers and businesses, throughout each stage of the financial journey. For additional information on products, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.volstatebank.com.

About Fourth Capital Bank

Decidedly local, Fourth Capital was founded in 2004 as a full-service community bank designed to serve Middle Tennessee for generations to come. Combining digital tools with human touch, Fourth Capital offers clients a range of custom products and services for both individuals and businesses. The Fourth Capital name is a nod to a moment in Nashville’s history that may surprise many as the city was the fourth capital in the history of the state. For more information, please visit www.fourthcapital.com.