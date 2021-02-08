FOUR YOUTH SELECTED AS TENNESSEE CATTLEMEN’S ASSOCIATION YOUTH AMBASSADORS

Murfreesboro, TN—The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee Cattlemen’s Youth Association (TCYA) recently selected Allison Davis, Ella Pollock, Morgan Riley, and Lena Sims as its 2021 Youth Ambassadors.

Davis is the 16-year-old daughter of Mark and Loretta Davis of Bedford County. Davis is a lifelong Angus cattle enthusiast. She plays a vital role in her family’s Angus cattle operation and has acquired many accolades on the local, state, and national levels with her Angus cattle. She is an active member of her FFA chapter and 4-H. Davis is a junior at Shelbyville Central High School.

Ella Pollock is the 17-year-old daughter of Phillip and Dana Pollock of Lincoln County. Pollock is actively involved in the Lincoln County 4-H program and Lincoln County FFA Chapter. She has been a member of several successful livestock, dairy, and meats judging teams during her tenure in 4-H and FFA. In addition to her competitive involvement on these teams, she enjoys exhibiting Shorthorn and ShorthornPlus cattle. Pollock is a senior at Lincoln County High School.

Morgan Riley is the 16-year-old daughter of Joseph and Misty Riley of Williamson County. Riley has a vast knowledge of the beef cattle industry in Tennessee. She is an active participant in her FFA chapter, 4-H club, and the Tennessee’s Top Tier program. Riley also enjoys playing softball and being active in her community. Riley is a junior at Page High School.

Lena Sims is the 18-year-old daughter of Robby and Jerri Lynn Sims of Humphreys County. Sims is a dedicated herdsman and advocate for the beef cattle industry. She has been active in 4-H and FFA showing cattle. Through her involvement in the cattle industry, she has also developed her communication skills and grown her passion for agriculture. Sims has been involved in a host of student organizations and sports teams. She is currently a freshman at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Melinda Perkins, Director of Youth Programs and Outreach, is eager to work with the Youth Ambassadors this year. “I am excited to work with the group we have selected as Youth Ambassadors this year. Their time in 4-H and FFA, junior breed associations, and other school activities has undoubtedly equipped them to serve our youth members. I look forward to seeing the new and creative ideas they present.”

The purpose of the TCA Youth Ambassadors is to promote the well-being of the cattle industry, to further encourage youth involvement and cooperation in the cattle industry. 2022 TCA Youth Ambassador applications will be available in Fall 2021.

TCA was founded in 1985 and has more than 7,000 members from across the state and the southeast. The organization works to provide the cattlemen of Tennessee with an organization through which they may function collectively to protect their interests and work toward the solution of cattle industry problems and to build the necessary goodwill that will bring both governmental esteem and recognition to the industry.