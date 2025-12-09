Four Whataburger Locations To Close Across Middle Tennessee

Whataburger has announced plans to close four Middle Tennessee locations.

According to WKRN, the Texas-based burger chain said the closures are part of a business review aimed at focusing growth efforts where the company believes it can have the greatest impact. Whataburger currently operates 24 locations across Middle Tennessee.

The closures include:

Murfreesboro: 1924 Memorial Boulevard

Mount Juliet: 11190 Lebanon Road

Clarksville: 791 North Second Street

Clarksville: 1602 Haynes Street

Whataburger entered the Tennessee market four years ago and quickly expanded throughout the Nashville area and surrounding communities, including Antioch, Hendersonville, Madison, Smyrna, and Clarksville.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said the decision was made to “maximize opportunities for growth” and ensure the brand remains strong in the communities it serves. The company emphasized that while some locations are closing, overall expansion in the region will continue.

Whataburger said additional Nashville-area locations are planned in the coming years, including a new restaurant expected to open off Gallatin Avenue.

The company did not announce closure dates for the affected locations.

