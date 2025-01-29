Four Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Opryland Hotel

From luxurious spa treatments to sprawling atriums, exquisite dining, and lively entertainment, the iconic resort, rich in Nashville’s history, is an enchanting oasis for couples to experience a romantic getaway. Here is a roundup of what love birds can enjoy at Gaylord Opryland this Valentine’s Day:

Relâche Spa’s Valentine’s Day Inspired Treatments – Gaylord Opryland’s Relâche Spa, which was recently named one of America’s top 100 spas in 2024 by Spas of America, is offering a variety of Valentine’s Day treatments during the month of February. Each treatment includes a complimentary glass of Champagne.

Chocolate & Champagne Pedicure – A 50-minute revitalizing chocolate pedicure including classic pedicure maintenance, a chocolate exfoliating treatment, an indulgent chocolate massage incorporating hot stones, completed with your polish of choice.

Chocolate & Champagne Manicure – A 50-minute chocolate manicure featuring classic manicure maintenance, a chocolate exfoliating treatment, anti-aging collagen glove treatment, and a hydrating chocolate hand and arm massage, completed with your polish of choice.

Chocolate & Champagne Massage – A 50-minute chocolate massage and back scrub beginning with an indulgent chocolate sugar scrub to exfoliate the back, followed by a full body relaxation massage using chocolate oil.

100-minute -A 100-minute chocolate massage incorporating an indulgent chocolate sugar scrub to exfoliate the back, followed by a full body relaxation massage using chocolate oil.

Chocolate & Champagne Facial – This 50-minute experience uses high end skin products tailored each person's specific needs. This experience also includes a chocolate foot scrub and a chocolate hand and arm massage.

Old Hickory Steakhouse Special Valentine’s Day Menu – The classic steakhouse boasts a robust selection of wine, cheese, and premium cuts of meat. A pre-fixe menu including complimentary bites, three-courses, and dessert will be offered on Valentine’s Day. Delectable dishes on the menu include Yellowtail Crudo, Kentucky wagyu filet mignon, five spice duck breast and Raspberry white tart cheesecake. The In addition to delectable dishes, couples will experience a serene ambience with a grand terrace overlooking thousands of exotic plants and flowers inside the resort’s Delta Atrium.

General Jackson Showboat’s Valentine’s Day Cruise – The 300-foot, iconic General Jackson Showboat is hosting one of the most unique Valentine’s Day experiences in Nashville, a three-hour Valentine’s Day Evening Cruise on Friday, February 14, 2025. Once the showboat departs the dock at 7:00p.m., guests will soak in beautiful scenery and panoramic views of the city’s skyline while cruising down the Cumberland River. Inside the Victorian Theater, guests will start the evening with a three-course meal followed by a live musical performance by The Perry Danos Band featuring Sinatra classics as well as pop, rock, jazz, and big band tunes. Tickets for the Valentine’s Day Cruise can be purchased at GeneralJackson.com.

SoundWaves Experience Package – Couples interested in an overnight stay can book a SoundWaves Experience Package for a tropical Valentine’s Day adventure. The upscale water attraction’s indoor area – featuring 5 water slides, a lazy river, rapids river, and more – is open year-round and is kept at a toasty 84 degrees. Couples can enjoy extra relaxation in the adult only area featuring an infinity pool, a lounging deck, and a full-service bar. Learn more about SoundWaves Experience Package resident discounts starting at 25% off at SoundWavesGO.com.

