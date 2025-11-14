Four Wanted Individuals Arrested In Separate Mt. Juliet Incidents

Mt. Juliet officers made multiple arrests across the city this week as proactive policing efforts led to four wanted individuals being taken into custody.

On Thursday afternoon, an officer conducting a traffic stop for a red-light violation on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40 discovered a 39-year-old Smyrna man wanted by Rutherford County for felony vehicle theft.

A short time later, along Pleasant Grove Road, another officer stopped a vehicle with a fraudulent temporary tag. The driver, a 27-year-old Memphis woman, was wanted out of Nashville for two counts of felony aggravated assault.

In a separate case, officers received information about a wanted man working at the Amazon facility. After coordinating an apprehension plan, they arrested a 42-year-old Murfreesboro man wanted by Nashville authorities for felony aggravated assault by strangulation and domestic assault causing injury.

That evening, during a stop for an improperly displayed license plate on South Mt. Juliet Road, officers arrested a 22-year-old La Vergne man wanted out of Nashville for felony aggravated assault by strangulation and vandalism.

