Four Total Vols Selected in 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two standout playmakers from the 2024 Tennessee offense were selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft Saturday, giving the Volunteers a three-day total of four.

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. was chosen No. 108 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, while running back Dylan Sampson went No. 126 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

For the second time in three years, Tennessee produced at least four NFL Draft picks through the first four rounds. Defensive lineman James Pearce (first round, No. 26) and Omarr Norman-Lott (second round, No. 63) were selected Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Thornton played two seasons for the Vols after transferring from Oregon. He shined last fall, leading the nation in yards per catch at 25.4. He caught 26 passes and led the squad with 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Sampson, the 2024 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, produced the most prolific rushing season in UT history, setting school records for rushing yards (1,491) and rushing touchdowns (22). The 22 rushing scores were the most by an SEC player since Alabama’s Najee Harris had an FBS-best 26 in 2020. It represented the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in SEC single-season history.

Sampson is the second straight Tennessee running back to be drafted. Former teammate Jaylen Wright went No. 120 overall in last year’s fourth round. The Vols were one of only two programs nationally (USC) to produce a running back in the first rounds in each of the last two drafts.

Undrafted Vols now have the opportunity to sign free agent contracts.

Tennessee 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round (Pick), Name, Position, Team

1 (26), James Pearce Jr. , DE/EDGE, Atlanta Falcons

2 (63), Omarr Norman-Lott , DT, Kansas City Chiefs

4 (108), Dont’e Thornton Jr. , WR, Las Vegas Raiders

4 (126), Dylan Sampson , RB, Cleveland Browns

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email